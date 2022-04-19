Denver Weather: Fire Danger High With More Strong Wind

DENVER (CBS4) – Terrible wind has been the main weather headline for the month of April, and the news won’t be changing anytime soon. The Denver metro area had a little reprieve on Monday, while the rest of Colorado stayed windy.

Tuesday, expect the wind to crank up again and stay strong almost all day long.

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will cover much of the state thanks to strong wind, low humidity, and very dry vegetation. Much of our state is a tinder box with how dry it has been.

It won’t take much in these windy conditions to spread fire. Please continue to be extra cautious.

We warm up a bit with the wind as well. Highs across the Front Range and plains jump to the upper 70s and low 80s. Lamar is looking to be just shy of 90!

The wind and warm up are ahead of a quick, weak cold front. Behind that front on Wednesday, we drop just a bit to the low 70s and upper 60s. We warm up again and stay close to or at 80 until Saturday.

Then we finally see a chance for rain to head into the Front Range.