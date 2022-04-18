ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Aboard one of the last masked flights: Here's how crew, passengers found out masks weren't required

By Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q72Iz_0fD11Jog00

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The alerts began pinging our phones an hour before our flight: "Federal judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes and public transportation."

But no one knew exactly what it meant. Now? Tomorrow? Who would tell us officially? Would someone tell us?

Our United Express pilot was unsure. She checked with her bosses after hearing the news. Transportation Security Administration officers were similarly unsure. They were also checking with their bosses.

Even White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Monday's news briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department were all "reviewing the judge's decision." A few hours earlier, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the federal mask mandate exceeded the authority of the CDC.

'FACE MASKS ARE NOW OPTIONAL': Major airlines end mask rules early

So here I and my fellow passengers to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., sat in our masks in the carpeted waiting area of Gate 8 – watching through the windows as twilight settled over Mount Mansfield.

The masking requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, the Flight Attendants Association and congressional Republicans, which sought to remove it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely.

The mandate caused all kinds of tension, especially on long flights where people sit shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, unmasked, as they ate and drank.

'IT'S NOT YOUR JOB TO MAKE OTHER PEOPLE BEHAVE': How to safely handle unruly travelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RXxm_0fD11Jog00
USA TODAY reporter Trevor Hughes on a United Express flight to Dulles International Airport on April 18, 2022. Trevor Hughes

I recently returned from covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and European airlines were insisting everyone wear an N-95 type mask. And I didn't witness any complaints.

Personally, I've been flying in a cloth mask on U.S. carriers as I bounce around the country. I know it's not as effective as an N-95 – which I wore religiously for the first two years of the pandemic – but I also recently spent two weeks in refugee shelters in Moldova and Ukraine, where vaccination rates hover at about 40%.

Meanwhile, I have my two vaccine shots and a booster, and because I was visiting my elderly parents in Vermont, I tested before leaving home. (The test was negative.)

As we began boarding the small regional jet that would carry us to Dulles, the airport's overhead speakers made an all-too-familiar announcement: "You must wear a mask over your nose and face, and maintain a 6-foot distance from other people when possible."

Aboard the jet, the flight attendant was wearing the standard-issue blue United face mask, and she announced the standard face mask policy to passengers without acknowledging the change.

As my plane prepared to taxi to the runway, the pilot came on the overhead speakers to make the usual announcements about flight time and destination weather.

At the terminal, before she entered the cockpit, she confided that she would be happy to stop wearing a mask as soon as she got the official word. She said it was possible the policy change would be formally conveyed at any time.

She added that while she understands the frustration flyers feel, she wasn't about to change policy on her aircraft without formal notification.

An hour earlier, United Airlines told USA TODAY:

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports.

While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the event of changes.

So after we boarded and took our seats, on what may be my last masked flight, our pilot said nothing to the other passengers.

United publicly announced the policy change via Twitter as my plane taxied to the runway.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aboard one of the last masked flights: Here's how crew, passengers found out masks weren't required

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Thrillist

Cancún & Tulum Hotels Are Requesting Guests Promise to Abstain from Illegal Drug Use

Officials in Quintana Roo, Mexico are attempting to lower the amount of tourist drug use in the state. One way they hope to spread awareness about the dangers of using illicit drugs is by requiring travelers from the United States and other countries to sign a special document. The document is an agreement between the hotel and the traveler that essentially acts as a warning: Consuming and transporting drugs in Mexico is illegal, and anyone caught doing either will face the consequences.
LIFESTYLE
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Air Filters#United Express#White House#The Justice Department#Cdc#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy