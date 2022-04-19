ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Grey Opens Up On Nose Job That Made Her ‘Completely Invisible’

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFttp_0fD11GAV00

Jennifer Grey was not having the time of her life after her rhinoplasty.

In interviews published Monday, Grey — who is releasing her memoir “Out of the Corner” on May 3 — told The New York Times and People about the two nose jobs she got after she starred in the 1987 smash hit “Dirty Dancing” and how they drastically changed her appearance.

“After Dirty Dancing, I was America’s sweetheart, which you would think would be the key to unlocking all my hopes and dreams,” Grey writes in her memoir, according to the Times. “But it didn’t go down that way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4Plm_0fD11GAV00 Jennifer Grey attends the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images)

In the memoir, Grey recalls that after “Dirty Dancing,” there were still not “a surplus of parts for actresses who looked like me.” She was apparently told that her nose was “a problem.”

“My so-called ‘problem’ wasn’t really a problem for me, but since it seemed to be a problem for other people, and it didn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, by default it became my problem,” she writes, according to the Times. “It was as plain as the nose on my face.”

Grey told People that she was “completely anti-rhinoplasty” and “resisted” the surgery most of her life.

“I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp,” Grey said. “I just thought, ‘I’m good enough. I shouldn’t have to do this.’ That’s really what I felt. ‘I’m beautiful enough.’”

Grey noted that her mother, actor Jo Wilder, had gotten the surgery, as did her father, Oscar-winning actor Joel Grey, and that the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star sympathized with her parents’ reasons.

“I understand it was the 50s. I understand they were assimilating,” Grey told People of her Jewish parents. “I understood that you had to change your name and you had to do certain things, and it was just normalized, right? … You can’t be Jewish. You know, you can’t look Jewish. You’re just trying to fit into whatever is the group think.”

Grey says her mom loved her but suggested she get a rhinoplasty for the sake of her acting career.

After consulting with her mother and three plastic surgeons, Grey underwent two surgeries to “fine-tune” her nose. The second surgery was meant to correct an irregularity caused by the first, but she said it left her nose “truncated” and “dwarfed,” according to the Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNWAa_0fD11GAV00
Grey during the 1999 ABC Network Summer TCA press tour. (Photo: Jim Smeal via Getty Images)

Grey told People she knew she had made a mistake — she refers to it as “schnozzageddon” — when she ran into actor Michael Douglas at a premiere after her second surgery and he didn’t recognize her.

“That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me.”

Grey also recalled when an airline employee looked at her driver’s license, didn’t recognize her, but noted she had the same name as Jennifer Grey … the actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fbBt_0fD11GAV00
Grey attends the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala in 2021. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images)

When Grey told the employee, “Actually, it is me,” she said that the woman responded: “I’ve seen ‘Dirty Dancing’ a dozen times. I know Jennifer Grey. And you are not her.”

“Overnight I lose my identity and my career,” Grey wrote in her memoir, according to the Times.

But the actor — who is arguably as famous for her plastic surgery as her beloved role as Baby Houseman in “Dirty Dancing” — says she’s tired of others controlling her narrative and is ready to claim it for herself.

“That’s a new feeling,” she told People. “To take myself out of the corner — and to recognize that I have been putting myself there, through story, through narratives that weren’t giving me the best life. The story I was telling myself about how I got here was not a great story. And not entirely true. I hadn’t seen the ways in which I’d made choices.”

Read Grey’s full interviews at The New York Times and People .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

How Jennifer Grey Really Feels About Her Nose Jobs Over 30 Years Later

Watch: "Botched" Nose Jobs KILL Aspiring Actress' Dreams. Mother doesn't always know best. Jennifer Grey was one of the recognizable stars in the 1980s, but after two nose jobs, she became nearly unidentifiable to many. While promoting her memoir, Out of the Corner, the 62-year-old revealed that going under the knife was initially her mother, actress Jo Wilder's idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Was Accused of Posing As Herself After Her Famous Nose Job Left Her Unrecognizable

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Grey is known to movie fans worldwide as the beloved Baby who gets romanced by Patrick Swayze’s handsome Johnny Castle in the Catskills in Dirty Dancing. After her mega-success with the film, the actress underwent two rhinoplasty surgeries that changed her face and made her unrecognizable to the public. That change was noted by Grey in her upcoming memoir, Out of the Corner, excerpted in the New York Times ahead of its release....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Grey
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Ron Galella
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Actor#Times
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffPost

HuffPost

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy