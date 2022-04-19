ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California man exonerated after 32 years in prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDZ8v_0fD10paN00
In this photo provided by the Northern California Innocence Project, attorney Paige Kaneb of Northern California Innocence Project, left, Joaquin Ciria and attorney Ellen Eggers react in court as Ciria is exonerated in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday, April 18, 2022. The ruling reversing his conviction, by Judge Brendan Conroy, came 32 years to the day after Ciria was arrested for murdering Felix Bastarrica, who had actually been killed by a mutual acquaintance of the two men. (Northern California Innocence Project via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit was exonerated of the crime Monday, clearing the way for his release from prison, officials said.

Joaquin Ciria, who is now 61, was arrested in 1990 and convicted of a shooting death in San Francisco based on false witness testimony and police misconduct, said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who dismissed the case against Ciria on Monday after a judge overturned his conviction.

Ciria’s case marked the first exoneration prompted by the District Attorney’s Innocence Commission, which was established by Boudin in 2020 to review potential wrongful conviction cases.

“Thirty-two years ago, you were taken away from your wife and your baby, and that is because the system failed you catastrophically,” Lara Bazelon, chair of the commission, said during a news conference alongside Boudin and members of Ciria’s family. “Now at long last, you have a chance to take back your life.”

Ciria was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Felix Bastarrica, who was shot in the head after an argument in a San Francisco alley.

An 18-month investigation by the commission located new witnesses and evidence and found “a cascade of errors” in how the case was handled, including police coercion of the key witness, who was a teenager at the time, said Bazelon, a professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law.

“There was no DNA, no fingerprints, no murder weapon was ever recovered,” she said, adding that Ciria had always maintained his innocence and had two alibi witnesses who said he was home at the time of the murder but were never called by the defense, possibly because they only spoke Spanish. “Had a jury heard this case today there would not have been a conviction.”

The timing of Ciria’s release was not immediately known, Boudin’s office said.

“Mr. Ciria has been in prison for more than 30 years for a crime he did not commit,” Boudin said. “Today we celebrate long overdue justice, but we cannot stop working to undo other wrongful convictions.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#San Francisco Police#Murder#Exoneration#Ap
KHOU

North Texas high school shooter dies in prison, officials say

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 20-year-old man who opened fire at Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018 has died in a Texas prison, officials confirmed Wednesday. Chad Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Prison staff tried...
NEW BOSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant's Killer Bragged After Shooting, Says Prosecutor

Aariel Maynor, the man that shot and killed Jacqueline Avant, bragged to his friends over the phone from jail after murdering the 81-year-old philanthropist ... this according to the prosecutor seeking to lock him up for the rest of his life. According to court documents, obtained by the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

862K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy