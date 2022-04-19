ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man convicted in 2020 murder

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been convicted in a 2020 murder case .

Shalan Niccole Gannon (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigations)

Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 50, entered a no-contest plea to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the disappearance and death of 27-year-old Shalan Niccole Gannon . Senior Judge Mark S. Braun with the Marion County District Court accepted the plea.

Gannon went missing on April 11, 2020. Her body was later found in June of 2020 in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County.

K-9 units help find missing Kansas man

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, authorities believe Gannon was killed on or around April 8, 2020.

The criminal complaint alleges that there is evidence the crime is a domestic violence offense. However, it does not say what the relationship was between Mans and Gannon.

Mans is expected to be sentenced on the morning of May 23, 2022.

