Carla Esparza thinks being overlooked has been a theme in her career so far. Carla Esparza has had a wonderful career up until this point. She was the first-ever UFC strawweight champion and has beat some of the best fighters in that weight class. She now has the opportunity to fight for the belt once again and will be taking on the woman she beat the first time she won the title, Rose Namajunas. Esparza sat down with MMA Junkie to discuss what it would mean to her to win this title once again.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO