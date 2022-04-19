ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State awards two Kent early learning centers grants of $1 million

By Steve Hunter, News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo early learning centers in Kent will receive grants of $1 million each from the state Department of Commerce to help address significant need for more early learning spaces in Washington. The Little Multilingual Education Group, 1048 W. James St., in Kent, will receive $1 million to add 68...

