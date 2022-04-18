ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Playoffs Notes, the Horror of the Replay Review, and the USFL’s “Why” Problem

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan and David react to the first round of the NBA playoffs and discuss the Kyrie Irving...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Ringer

Celtics Stifling KD and Embiid’s Raptors Revenge, Plus Deebo’s Value, NFL Draft Rumors, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Celtics’ defensive prowess in their Game 2 win vs. the Nets, Joel Embiid and the 76ers going up 3-0 vs. the Raptors, Bulls-Bucks, and more (0:34). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark about the news of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requesting a trade, NFL draft rumors, and more (16:45) before Going Abroad to discuss Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing in first place in the Australian Gran Prix (35:33). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:15).
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Usfl#Nba Playoffs Notes
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. declares for NBA draft

April 22 - Duke's Wendell Moore Jr., the Julius Erving Award winner as college basketball's best small forward, declared for the NBA draft on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 junior produced career-high averages of 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in the 2021-22 season, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.
NBA
The Ringer

First-Round Lines, NBA Draft, and Finals MVP Odds

JJ, House, and Bill talk DPOY odds and whether they cashed in on Marcus Smart. They follow by breaking down the first-round series, including Timberwolves–Grizzles and Nets-Celtics, and make a family play and futures on the first pick in the draft and Finals MVP. Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

The Incredible Rise of Jordan Poole

During the first two games of the 2022 NBA playoffs, Jordan Poole has been on an absolute tear. If it looks like he’s imitating his teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, that’s because he is. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor spoke with Poole to break down what he’s learned from Curry and Thompson and how he developed into the player he is today.
NBA
The Ringer

Recapping a Wildly Entertaining Night of Playoff Basketball

Verno and KOC begin the show by recapping the Celtics-Nets game as they talk about the C’s defense against Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Ben Simmons’s impact if he does indeed return for this series (02:52). They next go through the Raptors-76ers game and discuss Joel Embiid’s game-winner, Doc Rivers’s effect on the team, and Fred VanVleet’s inconsistent play (29:32). With Khris Middleton out, the Bulls took Game 2 against Milwaukee and now have a chance to turn the momentum with the series going back to Chicago (43:48). They also debate what the Suns can do now that Devin Booker is out with an injury before previewing Thursday night’s playoff action (53:30).
NBA
The Ringer

The Warriors Cut the Nuggets Down to Size Again in Game 2

Logan and Raja join at the end of night three of the NBA playoffs to discuss the genesis of third Splash Bro Jordan Poole after the Warriors again dismantled the Nuggets in Game 2 of their series. They also discuss Utah’s disappointing loss to a depleted Dallas team, the fascinating clash of youngsters in the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series, and one of the most exciting first-round games in a long while: Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets series.
NBA
The Ringer

Jayson Tatum’s Card Values, New Releases, and Mailbag Questions

Mike is solo for this episode as he runs through his list of card market observations from the recent set of NBA games, including what the Celtics’ Game 2 win and 2-0 series lead over the Nets means for the card values of Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. Then Mike runs through some new releases for the week and what he thinks of them before closing the show with mailbag questions.
NBA
The Ringer

Anything You Can Do, Pascal Siakam Can Do Better

There are teams that earn their way to the playoffs through their commitment to a hard-and-fast system, thriving in the security it provides. And then there’s the Raptors’ amoebic collection of problem solvers, who spend their 48 minutes figuring out who, exactly, they’re supposed to be. “I...
NBA
The Ringer

Jordan Poole Has Unlocked the Warriors

“I’m not able to give that information out yet,” Jordan Poole says with a chuckle when I ask what he’s been working on lately. Because he says what he’s doing now—scoring 30 and 29 points in games 1 and 2, respectively, to help the Warriors go up 2-0 on the Nuggets—is “delayed gratification” from his work in his first two seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

The Twin Towers Strategy Made a Comeback in the NBA. Can It Work in the Playoffs?

On the very first defensive play of the Memphis Grizzlies’ postseason, Jaren Jackson Jr. demonstrated why he’s such a potent defensive force. As teammate and fellow big Steven Adams spaced out to the 3-point line to defend Karl-Anthony Towns, Jackson rotated toward a driving Patrick Beverley and leaped to cut off a potential path for a layup. Then, after Beverley dropped a pass to a cutting Jarred Vanderbilt, the All-Defensive candidate jumped again and rejected a dunk attempt at the apex.
NBA
The Ringer

Jimmy Butler Is Going Big-Game Hunting Again

The Heat knew they weren’t going to get that from Trae Young again. Miami cruised to a Game 1 blowout victory by smothering Atlanta’s All-Star point guard with snare-drum-tight switches, holding him to just eight points on 1-for-12 shooting—only his second single-digit total of the season, and tied for the worst shooting performance of his career—with more turnovers (six) than assists (four). But they expected Young to be better once he’d had a chance to exhale after going straight from an elimination game to a date with the East’s no. 1 seed less than 48 hours later. Once the player who finished the season tied for third in scoring and third in assists got on track, Miami would need something extra.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy