NBA Playoffs Notes, the Horror of the Replay Review, and the USFL’s “Why” Problem

Verno and KOC begin the show by recapping the Celtics-Nets game as they talk about the C’s defense against Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Ben Simmons’s impact if he does indeed return for this series (02:52). They next go through the Raptors-76ers game and discuss Joel Embiid’s game-winner, Doc Rivers’s effect on the team, and Fred VanVleet’s inconsistent play (29:32). With Khris Middleton out, the Bulls took Game 2 against Milwaukee and now have a chance to turn the momentum with the series going back to Chicago (43:48). They also debate what the Suns can do now that Devin Booker is out with an injury before previewing Thursday night’s playoff action (53:30).

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO