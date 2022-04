Hot dogs are one of life's true pleasures, and there is no single way to make a hot dog. Every city and town in America has a hot dog specific to that locale, and Houston, Texas is no different. The hot dogs being served here are not missing that bold Texas flavor. Everything is bigger in Texas, and the same can be said for the hot dogs. Whether you enjoy a coney dog, a chili dog, or even a cheese dog, you will find it here.

