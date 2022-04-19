ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rooney's Derby relegated, Bournemouth close on Premier League return

By Adrian DENNIS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061qdZ_0fD0z5RN00
Derby County were relegated to League One on Monday /AFP

Wayne Rooney said he wants to rebuild Derby County but a takeover has to happen soon to keep him at Pride Park after the club was relegated from the Championship on Monday.

The Rams valiant attempt to stay up despite a 21-point deduction came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

Reading's recovery from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 at home to Swansea sealed Derby's fate and left Barnsley and Peterborough also on the verge of going down.

Derby delayed Fulham's promotion party with a stunning 2-1 win over the league leaders on Friday, but needed a miracle to haul themselves out of a dire situation caused by financial problems.

The club remain in administration, although US businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder ahead of a potential takeover.

"I want to rebuild this club. But the takeover has to happen. If it doesn't, I'm really unsure of my future and the club's future. This takeover has to happen quick," said Rooney.

Derby would be comfortably in mid-table without the points deduction for entering administration and breaching financial sustainability rules in previous seasons.

Luke Amos' late goal secured a vital three points for QPR's bid to climb into the playoff places and left Derby 10 points off safety with just three games to play.

"I am disappointed, sad, angry, upset, but ultimately proud of the players, staff and fans, who have been excellent," added the former Manchester United and England captain.

"We know we'd be safe without the penalties we've had. This is where we've been left by the previous owner and we've been trying to pick up the pieces from that and trying to pull off something really special. We've got close and haven't managed to do it."

Peterbrough stayed alive with a 2-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Barnsley, but are seven points adrift of Reading.

The Royals produced a remarkable fightback in the game of the day as eight goals were shared with Swansea with Tom McIntyre snatching a point deep into stoppage time.

At the other end of the table, Bournemouth have a four-point cushion over third-placed Huddersfield and two games in hand after a convincing 3-0 win at Coventry.

Dominic Solanke struck twice after Jamal Lowe had opened the scoring to move Scott Parker's men to the brink of promotion.

Nottingham Forest ensured Fulham, who are in action on Tuesday at home to Preston, had to wait at least another day to seal promotion with a 4-0 win over 10-man West Brom.

Huddersfield all but secured their place in the playoffs as goals from Naby Sarr and Jordan Rhodes earned a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Fourth-placed Luton are also in contention for a third promotion in five years as they won 1-0 at Cardiff.

Sheffield United remain in the final playoff spot after a 1-1 draw at Bristol City, but are now just one point clear of Millwall, who were 2-1 winners over Hull.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcintyre
Person
Dominic Solanke
Person
Jamal Lowe
Person
Luke Amos
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Jordan Rhodes
SB Nation

Paul Ince Delighted With Reading’s Belief In Late Swansea Draw

Tom McIntyre was again the hero and saved the Royals from defeat with a last-minute equaliser against Swansea City in a 4-4 thriller at the SCL Stadium. Reading continued to fight throughout the game, despite going 4-1 down. Lucas Joao gave us the lead in the first half before Swansea equalised through Hannes Wolf. Joel Piroe gave the Swans the lead in the 12th minute before scoring again through a penalty right on half time. Michael Obafemi made it 4-1 with 58 minutes on the clock.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Rangers linked with summer move for Chelsea international

Having brought in Aaron Ramsey on loan in January from Juventus, Rangers are looking to acquire another high-profile talent this summer. Scotland international Billy Gilmour is on their radar. The Chelsea midfielder grew up in Saltcoats on the West Coast, just half an hour from Glasgow and was duly brought through the ranks at Rangers. Aged 15 however, Gilmour was poached by the Blues before he could make his Rangers debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Swansea#Fulham#League One#Qpr#Derby 10
Daily Mail

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe match 15-year-old record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney at Man United, as the Arsenal starlets become the first under 21 club duo to score 10 Premier League goals each in a season

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have written their names into the Premier League record books after they both scored in the Gunners' impressive 4-2 win over Chelsea. After Timo Werner quickly cancelled out Eddie Nketiah's shock opener, Smith Rowe was on hand to put the Gunners back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Burnley vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Burnley host Southampton in the Premier League as they look to close that gap on Everton in 17th.For the first time since October 2012, the Clarets will take to the Turf Moor pitch without Sean Dyche in charge, who was sacked on 15 April 2022 after being with the club for nine and a half years.Against West Ham last Sunday, Wout Weghorst ended an eight-game goal drought by heading home the opener, before Maxwell Cornet missed from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time. The Ivorian’s miss proved costly as the Hammers equalised in the 74th minute with both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe delighted to match Newcastle record set by Sir Bobby Robson

Eddie Howe admitted his delight at matching one of predecessor Sir Bobby Robson’s achievements as Newcastle took another step towards Premier League safety.The hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was the Magpies’ sixth successive top-flight victory at St James’ Park, the first time they have achieved that feat since April 2004 under Robson.Head coach Howe said: “It is incredible because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club and quite rightly so, someone I always admired – I never met him, but someone I admired from afar greatly for everything he achieved in the game.“He’s the benchmark, really,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Frank Lampard’s Everton host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in the search of back-to-back league wins. The Toffee’s side beat Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United last time out thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute goal, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, a win which could prove priceless in their battle to avoid relegation.The Toffee’s find now themselves three points above Burnley in 18th, with a game in hand on the Clarets. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were denied a point away at Newcastle on Sunday after Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner for the Magpies.Here’s everything you need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Mackay, Tottenham, Hatate, Bolingoli, West Brom, Kilmarnock, Lafferty, Ross County, Hamilton

Brazilian winger Antony Alves is being tracked by Rangers after the 23-year-old impressed in his first season with newly promoted Arouca in the Portuguese top flight, according to the A Bola outlet. (Daily Record) Sam Johnstone, the 29-year-old goalkeeper who is out of contract with West Bromwich Albion this summer...
SOCCER
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy