ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Late US justice Ginsburg's collectibles up for auction to benefit opera

By Chris Kleponis
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDmuN_0fD0z4Ye00
Items belonging to the late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will be auctioned for the benefit of the Washington National Opera /AFP/Archives

Picasso ceramics, old masters works and a famous fur coat are among the pieces from the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's art collection and personal items that are to be auctioned off near Washington this month.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the US capital's Washington National Opera to support an art form close to the iconic Supreme Court justice's heart.

The sale, organized by an auction house in Alexandria, Virginia, will take place on April 27 and 28, and underscores the superstar status of the late judge who was popularly known as "RBG" when she died in September 2020 at the age of 87.

She first rose to prominence in the 1970s as a lawyer, winning several court battles that brought down a host of laws that discriminated against women.

In 1993, nominated by Bill Clinton, she became only the second woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, along with Sandra Day O'Connor.

She defended other progressive causes, including the rights of sexual minorities and immigrants.

Through her work, she became an icon over the years, even among younger generations, who nicknamed her "The Notorious RBG" in reference to the murdered rapper "The Notorious B.I.G."

"RBG" also became known for her dress code consisting of fine-knit gloves, pearl necklace and muslin collars that are now so recognizable that they have become Halloween staples for kids.

Several plaques and medals that she was awarded during her long career are among the hundreds of personal items featured in the sale.

In 2016, the audience at Washington's Kennedy Center gave the judge a standing ovation when she appeared on stage for a small speaking role in an opera.

"The Justice was a champion of the arts at large -- but nothing came close to her passion for opera. She was a frequent attendee of Washington National Opera events," the company said after Ginsburg's death.

Comments / 6

Related
Washingtonian.com

Opera Star Denyce Graves on Her Decades-Long Friendship With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“It was 1991. She had come to a performance of Rigoletto, and I was singing the role of Maddalena. Martin Feinstein [then director of the Washington National Opera] brought her backstage to meet the artists. It was my birthday, and she was so kind. It wasn’t until much later, when President Clinton was nominating her to the Supreme Court, that I said, ‘Oh, I think that’s the woman I met.’ She was always at the opera—I always encountered her there. She was always at the galas for the operas or other organizations like Wolf Trap. I [came to] consider her a personal friend.
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

More than 150 items belonging to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be sold at auction

April 21 (UPI) -- More than 150 personal items belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be placed up for auction through the end of this month. An auction featuring Ginsburg's art collection is open until April 27 and a second auction including items from her home and office will remain open until April 28 through Virginia-based auction house the Potomack Company.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Robb Report

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Art and Personal Mementos Are Up for Sale in Two Auctions

Click here to read the full article. Some of Ruth Bader Gingsburg’s most cherished possessions, including four works by Pablo Picasso, could soon be yours. The Potomack Company is currently overseeing two auctions of the late Supreme Court justice’s belongings, reports CNN. The first features a wide variety of art from her personal collection, while the second will include items from her chambers and her private DC home. The first of the DC auction house’s sales shows RBG, who died in 2020 at the age of 87, to have been a true lover the arts. The 17 lots up for bid include...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Day O'connor
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Picasso
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
Wyoming News

Ruth Bader-Ginsburg monument

- New York, New York - Visiting info: Open year-round to the public New York is a city teeming with statues of some of history’s most notable figures. Of the more than 150 life-sized bronze and stone sculptures that dot the boroughs, only five of them depict women. This underrepresentation—which is true of public monuments around the world, not just in New York—is changing. In 2020, a statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female justice elected to the Supreme Court of the United States, was unveiled in her native Brooklyn. Located in the heart of the borough, the statue earned RBG’s approval before her death in 2020 and sees her portrayed in a “dignified” manner. Throughout her career in law, Bader-Ginsburg fought tirelessly against gender discrimination and argued several landmark cases on gender equality, becoming a champion for women’s rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Opera House#Us Supreme Court#Washington National Opera
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

America's weed legalization: five things to know

As pot smokers prepare to light up for "4/20" -- the annual counter-cultural celebration of cannabis held on April 20 -- the United States' legalization experiment blazes ahead. Just a few conservative states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska have held off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Justice Thomas Dunks on Due Process, Argues for Stronger Equal Protection as SCOTUS Says Puerto Rico Doesn’t Deserve Some Government Benefits

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday ruled that the “Constitution does not require Congress to extend SSI [Supplemental Security Income] benefits to residents of Puerto Rico” in an opinion in which Sonia Sotomayor was the sole dissenting justice. However, a concurrence by Justice Clarence Thomas — which seeks to split several common understandings of the Fifth and 14th Amendments — has attracted some attention.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 'The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a b---- for us’

JUST POSTED — Soon after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican congressional leaders signaled it was time for the party to move on from DONALD TRUMP. That sentiment didn’t last long, and Republicans soon flocked back to the former president and his phony election fraud conspiracies. For the first time, we’re getting an inside view of what House Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY and Senate GOP Leader MITCH MCCONNELL were saying behind closed doors in an excerpt from “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy