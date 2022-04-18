ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

By Miles Vance
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ApEm_0fD0yvvB00 Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

Lakeridge alum Cooper Hummel overcomes speed bumps to reach Major League Baseball

Nelson softball beats rival Clackamas 11-1 on Wednesday

Lakeridge baseball beats Lake Oswego 4-2 to win Battle of the Lake

Wilsonville pitcher Maddie Erickson hopes to end prep softball career on a high note

La Salle boys track sweeps past Putnam and St. Helens

La Salle girls track beats Putnam and St. Helens in NWOC action

Lake Oswego's Hayley DuLong honored as DDCA Coach of the Year

Lake Oswego boys tennis powers past Lakeridge 7-1

Oregon City wins again in second Oregon High School Equestrian Team meet of 2022

Oregon City News

Lake Oswego girls win Three Rivers League tournament at Tualatin Country Club

The Lakers win by 18 strokes; West Linn girls take second and Lakeridge is third.It was a Monday in Three Rivers League golf, and that meant that golfers were confronted with: A) An earthquake B) A hurricane C) A snowstorm D) Consistent, soaking rain On this day — a week after the operative choice was "C" — the TRL's girls golfers ended up with "D" during their 18-hole tournament at Tualatin Country Club on Monday, April 18. In the end, Lake Oswego's girls walked off with the tournament title, finishing with a team score of...
Oregon City News

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City boosting Arch Bridge with Preserve Our Past contest

Student artists, poets can get an extra $50 prize in honor of 100th anniversary of construction of crossing to West LinnCity officials and Oregon City Optimist Club members are putting a special focus on the Arch Bridge this year their third-annual Preserve Our Past Art & Poetry contest for young artists. Oregon City's budget is incentivizing that kids create art and poetry to help celebrate this year's 100th anniversary of the Arch Bridge. Normally, contest winners get $150 for first-place pieces, $100 for second place and $50 for and third place in each category. In addition, the two best entries...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Locked for decades, Oregon City cabinet reveals Native artifacts

McLoughlin Memorial Association repatriates large batch of items to Confederated Tribes of the Grand RondeAn Oregon City-based nonprofit organization's surreptitious discovery of Native artifacts spurred the McLoughlin Memorial Association to repatriate a large batch of items to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. MMA volunteers recently returned the items to the Grand Ronde, including five baskets, one large shark tooth, red dentalium beads used for jewelry, a large round weight, three pestles and two small stone bowls. "The return of belongings, like these, is always a homecoming," said Grand Ronde spokesperson Sara Thomson. "For the community, their presence grounds...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Metro enhancement fund to again dole out $200K in Oregon City

Program stems from $1-per-ton surcharge collected at garbage transfer station on Washington Street.Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, for a total of $200,000, with a maximum up to $50,000 per award, for a wide variety of possible projects aiming to enhance Oregon City. Oregon City and Metro have an intergovernmental agreement to fund the annual Community Enhancement Grant Program through a $1-per-ton surcharge collected at the Metro South Transfer Station on Washington Street. Ann Griffin, Oregon City's economic development coordinator, said funding awards will require matching funds or in-kind support, more outside support of the larger...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City's mayor stepping down 'to put family first'

Rachel Lyles Smith took on role a year ago to replace official who was recalled in November 2020A year after taking the oath of office as Oregon City's mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith said she'll be stepping down from the position so she and her husband can move out of state to be closer to their families. Lyles Smith's resignation will be effective April 22, she wrote to commissioners and the city manager on March 30. Denyse McGriff, who took office this year as Oregon City Commission president, will serve as interim mayor following Lyles Smith's resignation, until a special...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City News

