Clackamas County, OR

ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

By Miles Vance
 2 days ago
Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

Lakeridge alum Cooper Hummel overcomes speed bumps to reach Major League Baseball

Nelson softball beats rival Clackamas 11-1 on Wednesday

Lakeridge baseball beats Lake Oswego 4-2 to win Battle of the Lake

Wilsonville pitcher Maddie Erickson hopes to end prep softball career on a high note

La Salle boys track sweeps past Putnam and St. Helens

La Salle girls track beats Putnam and St. Helens in NWOC action

Lake Oswego's Hayley DuLong honored as DDCA Coach of the Year

Lake Oswego boys tennis powers past Lakeridge 7-1

Oregon City wins again in second Oregon High School Equestrian Team meet of 2022

Comments / 0

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Cavelettes win Show Division at state dance

The team celebrates its return to state competition by winning top honors in 2022.Some great teams express their greatness through power. Some show their excellence with accuracy and grace. And some — such as the Clackamas Cavalettes dance team — show their greatness in all those ways and more. Clackamas, competing in the Show Division at the state Dance/Drill event at Oregon City High School on March 18, did just that, eventually taking top honors in the event with a score of 17.08 points, to edge second-place Sprague's 17.03 and third-place Canby's 16.33. A D V E R T I...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Kellogg Dam removal project finally gets big boost in Milwaukie

Partnerships, design planning will move along thanks to federal funding packageFinally, some good news about Kellogg Dam removal. "The process just got a big push forward, thanks to longtime river advocate, Sen. Jeff Merkley. He was able to secure $585,000 in Congressional funding for the next step of designing a free-flowing Kellogg Creek through the dam site in the appropriations bill that just passed," said Neil Schulman, executive director of North Clackamas Watersheds Council. This all came about over the course of a year with Oregon's Congressional delegation, Schulman said, noting Merkley was the lead, but Sen. Ron Wyden and...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: ODOT pedestrian bridge is tolling 'consolation prize'

Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities. What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Child care facility Mari's Little Lambs to open in Oregon City

Beaverton preschools to expand on May 2 with third outlet adjacent to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments A new facility providing full-day care and education for children is coming to Oregon City in May. Mari's Little Lambs, which has two daycare facilities in Beaverton, will operate the Oregon City center, serving approximately 60 children from infant age to preschool. Mari's Little Lambs additionally provides after-school care on-site at Beaverton-area elementary schools. Opening on May 2, the Oregon City center will be located adjacent to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments,14290 Marjorie Lane, with services aimed at providing an environment for children to learn,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie on track to collect over $1M in rent from credit union

City purchases Advantis building for $6.5 million, then leases it back for extended periodMilwaukie will collect more than $1 million in rent from Advantis Credit Union after buying Advantis' building for $6.5 million in June 2020. Advantis' property is slated for use as a City Hall but Milwaukie officials have leased it back to the credit union since purchasing it. Advantis has been paying Milwaukie $42,000 a month in rent since selling the building to the city, and it's expected to move out by the end of the year after paying Milwaukie about $1.26 million. Advantis had originally agreed to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Public housing in Gladstone to be named Tukwila Springs

Clackamas County's Webster Road project to honor Native language's chinuk wawa word for hazelnutMetro Affordable Housing Bond funds are constructing a new purpose for a former congregate care facility in Gladstone, naming the building Tukwila Springs. Clackamas County is 80% complete with the 18000 Webster Road Redevelopment project, which is rehabilitating the facility into 48 residential studios available for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50. A year ago, the Clackamas County Housing Board decided to name the project Tukwila Springs, which is the chinuk wawa word for hazelnut and honors the natural springs and filbert trees that surround...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded landArt illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave. The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Girl, 16, found with knife wounds at Clackamas Community College

Oregon City police seek more information about the disturbance on a walking path that also resulted in injuries for a 21-year-old man.Oregon City police are seeking further information from the public after they found a 16-year-old girl with multiple non-life-threatening knife wounds on a walking path that runs in a wooded area between Highway 213 and Clackamas Community College. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, police were called to the report of an assault with a weapon occurring between multiple teenagers and young adults. In addition to the girl, a 21-year-old man was found with multiple non-life-threatening injuries, which...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Students surprise Verne Duncan Elementary's namesake on birthday

Kids celebrating Spirit Week line up to honor 88-year-old former state senator.On Wednesday, April 6, Verne Duncan Elementary School celebrated Spirit Week with red-and-black colors and the 88th birthday of Verne Duncan himself. In 2008, the elementary school in Happy Valley was named after the Milwaukie resident who had served as a state senator and as Oregon's superintendent of public instruction. When the kids found out that Duncan would visit the school on his birthday, they decided to surprise him by lining up in front of the school and making birthday signs. They waved at him while he and his family drove to the school. Despite his health and difficulty walking, Duncan insisted on walking to greet every single student waiting for him in front of the school, said North Clackamas School District spokesperson Emmy Wolf. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Oregon City News

Lake Oswego girls win Three Rivers League tournament at Tualatin Country Club

The Lakers win by 18 strokes; West Linn girls take second and Lakeridge is third.It was a Monday in Three Rivers League golf, and that meant that golfers were confronted with: A) An earthquake B) A hurricane C) A snowstorm D) Consistent, soaking rain On this day — a week after the operative choice was "C" — the TRL's girls golfers ended up with "D" during their 18-hole tournament at Tualatin Country Club on Monday, April 18. In the end, Lake Oswego's girls walked off with the tournament title, finishing with a team score of...
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City shouldn't allow 476 homes in landslide zone

Christine Kosinksi: New residents of area will have inadequate roads and be unable to purchase insuranceIt's been coming since 2002, when Metro brought Oregon City lands into the urban growth boundary; the Park Place Concept Plan was then proposed to be a community of 1,576 homes with a central community square. In 2004, community meetings took place with the residents of Park Place and some from the Holly Lane neighborhood. The citizens were told that the "concept plan" is a vision, a way for the citizens to dream of the type of community and neighborhoods they value. The community named...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton High Basketball Sensation Lainey Spear

She was the Metro Player of the Year, and led Beaverton High School to the State Championship in basketball. Lainey Spear talked to Kara about all that she's accomplished...and she's just a junior in high school! You can see Lainey at the OSA Awards this Saturday night right here on KATU.
BEAVERTON, OR
