Louisville, KY

UofL Finally Set to Face Archrival Kentucky

By Kendrick Haskins
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville at University of Kentucky baseball game was originally scheduled to be played on April 5th in Lexington, but was postponed due to weather. On Tuesday the two will meet at Jim Patterson Stadium. The balls pinged off the bats on a...

