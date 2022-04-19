ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

Suspects wanted for firing shots in street, at car in Mount Prospect

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, involved in firing shots at a vehicle in Mount Prospect this past weekend. At about 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Mount Prospect police officers responded...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Mount Vernon Police Search For Suspected Car Jackers

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Investigators looking for two people who fled from police in early February now believe they may have committed a carjacking in Mount Vernon. A Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team says a male and female abandoned a blue SUV that had no tires as they ran from police on February 2nd.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
CBS Chicago

Southbound Bishop Ford shut down at 159th Street after gunfire

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Gunfire was reported on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Monday afternoon, but no one was injured. Illinois State Police said at 1:23 p.m., troopers were called to the southbound Bishop Ford at 159th Street for a reported expressway shooting. No injuries were reported. Just before 3 p.m., state police closed southbound I-94 at 159th Street for an investigation. All lanes were back open by 5:15 p.m.Anyone who witnessed the gunfire erupting is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
Fox 19

Suspect at-large after shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police responded early Friday evening to gunfire at the Kroger in Hyde Park Plaza. The incident involved two people in the parking lot of the store around 4:40 p.m., according to CPD Capt. Brian Norris. One of the people was shooting a gun. It’s unclear whether...
CINCINNATI, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Police respond to crash on Main Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Glen Oak Towers Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, the incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. and involved a car and a Van. One person sustained non-life-threatening...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Prospect, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Ashay Williams, 17, dies days after being shot in car near Chicago State University campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University. Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.  Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.  No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Search on for attackers in violent home invasion in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Lawn were searching for four perpetrators in a home invasion that targeted an elderly woman int the southwest suburb late Tuesday. At 6:10 p.m., the woman answered a ring at her door to find a woman wearing what looked like an orange or red coat. The woman at the door was posing as if she were selling candy, police said. Soon afterward, a man wearing what looked like a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie forced his way into the house at gunpoint – knocking the victim to the ground. That man held the older woman down at gunpoint, while another man came in and ransacked the home. The suspects fled and met with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima as a getaway car. They were last seen traveling on 105th Place near Cicero Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police released multiple surveillance photos. Anyone who can help to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051. Tips can also be texted to (708) 613-8477 and video can be sent to Oaklawn-Il.gov/camera-share.
OAK LAWN, IL
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy