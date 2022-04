Downtown Gadsden Inc. held its biennial meeting on Thursday at the Hardin Center. This meeting was the first for DGI since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone in here, especially for small business owners,” said current DGI Board President Spencer Williams. “One of the good things that came out of the pandemic was that people started to recognize the importance of small businesses. We saw a real appreciation...

