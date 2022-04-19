ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary April 15-17, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Elk Grove Blvd. / Auto Center Dr. Suspect: PRAWDZIK, NIK (WMA, 42, ARRESTED) (a) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. DAY WATCH. No arrests logged. EVENING WATCH. Time: 1908 hours. Report #: 22-001982. Charges: PC...

