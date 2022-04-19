ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amir Khan Robbed at Gunpoint in East London, Watch Taken

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer world champion Amir Khan revealed on social media that he was robbed at gunpoint while with wife Faryal Makhdoom. According to Khan, two robbers approached him with a firearm and took his watch in East London on Monday night. "Just had my...

