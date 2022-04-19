Amir Khan Robbed at Gunpoint in East London, Watch Taken

Conor Benn doesn’t get the sense that Britain’s stars of yesteryear are eager to face him. Not long after Benn short-circuited Chris van Heerden in two rounds last Saturday at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, former welterweight contender Amir Khan, on the suggestion of promoter Eddie Hearn, ducked through the ropes to share a microphone with Benn. If the idea was to stoke the flames of intrigue between the two fighters – the past of British boxing versus its future – the exercise fell flat on its face. Khan, who is coming off a punishing sixth-round knockout defeat at the hands of countryman Kell Brook in February – hinted at a ring return but also strongly implied that Benn was from his mind as a potential opponent.
Comments / 0