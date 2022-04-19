ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

PSLPD: Thieves Cause $80,000 in Damage to House Under Construction

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSLPD: Thieves Cause $80,000 in Damage to House Under Construction. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that thieves caused $80,000 in damage to a house under construction....

www.treasurecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay house fire causes an estimated $20,000 in damages

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- No one was injured in a structure fire on Sunday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 1600 block of Eastman Avenue for reports of a fire around 8:13 a.m. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire at the back of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

500 Pounds of Weed Spill on Missouri Highway, Cops Say 'It's 4/20'

Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
Valley Morning Star

Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash

SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
WESLACO, TX
BBC

Copper thieves cause £250k damage to Cannock cemetery

Over £250,000 damage has been caused to a military cemetery by thieves who stole copper from its roof. Staffordshire Police said all the copper had been taken from the roof of a Grade II-listed building at the centre of the war memorial on Camp Road in Cannock. The force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Pga#Pslpd#Pga Verano
WPBF News 25

1 dead, 6 transported in multi-vehicle accident in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and multiple people are injured after an accident involving four cars and a tractor-trailer Monday evening near Lake Okeechobee. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Southwest Martin Highway towards the north end of the lake. Stay informed: Local coverage from...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WTAJ

Crews quick to battle Bedford house fire causing significant damage

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called Friday morning to a Bedford house fire that they say spread when the residents tried to put it out. Crews, including the Bedford Fire Department, were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. March 25 to the home on the 300 block of West Central Way in Bedford.
BEDFORD, PA
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
South Florida Sun Sentinel

He’s charged in a 151 mph crash that killed 6. Deputies say he recorded himself driving 182 mph weeks before.

Two weeks before a teen was involved in a 151 mph crash that killed six people in West Delray, he was going even faster in his luxury car on Interstate 95 — reaching speeds of 182 mph, authorities say in newly released court documents. The teen, Noah Galle, posted a video of himself in his BMW M5 driving 182 mph on I-95 earlier in the month before the deadly Jan. 28 crash, according to a ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WGAL

Main Street in Mechanicsburg under construction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Some major renovations are taking place in downtown Mechanicsburg on Saturday. The one-story structural building at 1 West Main Street was demolished to make room for a community park. The new Center Square Park will be at the corner of Main and South Market streets.
click orlando

Man arrested after shootout in Melbourne neighborhood

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police believe they have the man responsible for starting a shootout in a Melbourne neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. Lucious Scott, 30, was booked into the Brevard County jail Tuesday. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Testimony St. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April...

Comments / 0

Community Policy