Milton Common Council to return to in-person meetings Tuesday night

MILTON

For the first time in about two years, Tuesday's meeting of the common council will be in person and open to the public.

The meetings will still be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel, but as part of a hybrid approach for future meetings, members of the general public will be allowed to attend in person.

Members of the council have met in person at times since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and other select gatherings, such as the joint fire commission news conference held in January, have been held in person, but the public has only been able to observe regular council business via Zoom or other virtual means.

Alderperson Lynda Clark sees the shift as necessary but says she is still on the fence about the prospect of ditching virtual meetings altogether. She said virtual meetings helped people who are unable to make it to City Hall in person.

“We need to continue to take advantage of the technology before us, but there are times where we should have public meetings,” Clark said. “People just need to make their own decisions on that.”

And while going back to in-person meetings might promote more public engagement, Clark said there needs to be a more measured approach to accommodate everyone who wants to participate.

“A lot of people were just on the fence waiting to see what the outcome was going to be,” she said. “If our committees are not going to meet in person, I think that's something we need to keep in mind ourselves.”

Alderperson Bill Wilson, who also serves on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, called the current hybrid model “suitable and appropriate.” He attested to the convenience of online meetings, using a book discussion group he is a part of as an example.

“We moved right away to 'virtual world' in March 2020,” he said, adding that Zoom meetings actually increased participation in his book club. Wilson argued the hybrid model for the common council has also provided more transparency.

“I think anything that happens that expands that availability of access to government is a really positive kind of thing,” he said.