ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Milton Common Council to return to in-person meetings Tuesday night

By By Scott Froehlich
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PptCg_0fD0wJJz00

MILTON

For the first time in about two years, Tuesday's meeting of the common council will be in person and open to the public.

The meetings will still be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel, but as part of a hybrid approach for future meetings, members of the general public will be allowed to attend in person.

Members of the council have met in person at times since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and other select gatherings, such as the joint fire commission news conference held in January, have been held in person, but the public has only been able to observe regular council business via Zoom or other virtual means.

Alderperson Lynda Clark sees the shift as necessary but says she is still on the fence about the prospect of ditching virtual meetings altogether. She said virtual meetings helped people who are unable to make it to City Hall in person.

“We need to continue to take advantage of the technology before us, but there are times where we should have public meetings,” Clark said. “People just need to make their own decisions on that.”

And while going back to in-person meetings might promote more public engagement, Clark said there needs to be a more measured approach to accommodate everyone who wants to participate.

“A lot of people were just on the fence waiting to see what the outcome was going to be,” she said. “If our committees are not going to meet in person, I think that's something we need to keep in mind ourselves.”

Alderperson Bill Wilson, who also serves on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, called the current hybrid model “suitable and appropriate.” He attested to the convenience of online meetings, using a book discussion group he is a part of as an example.

“We moved right away to 'virtual world' in March 2020,” he said, adding that Zoom meetings actually increased participation in his book club. Wilson argued the hybrid model for the common council has also provided more transparency.

“I think anything that happens that expands that availability of access to government is a really positive kind of thing,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Whitewater settles dredging project lawsuit with change in policy

The city of Whitewater appears to have settled a lawsuit over the public bidding process by creating a new policy that addresses any future dredging contracts. In a closed session at Thursday’s city council meeting, members discussed the settlement of a claim filed by the Construction Business Group against the city concerning public construction bidding requirements for a dredging project at Cravath Lake and Trippe Lake that spanned from February to March of this year. After discussion, the council unanimously approved a policy to hold...
GazetteXtra

$96 million plan for new jail, other facility upgrades gets a yes from Rock County Board

The largest, most complicated project in the history of Rock County is on the way to groundbreaking this summer. Supervisors voted 24-1, with four absent, on Thursday to borrow $78 million over the next three years to build a new jail and law enforcement facility on the same site as the current Pinehurst facility, then tear down the existing one after move-in. The vote had been postponed from three weeks...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milton, WI
Government
Rock County, WI
Government
GazetteXtra

New state legislative maps leave two new Rock County districts without an incumbent

After the state Supreme Court reversed course Friday and adopted state legislative district boundaries submitted by the Republicans who control the Legislature, two Assembly districts that cover part of Rock County no longer have incumbent representatives. The 43rd District, currently represented by Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton, does not contain its representative’s hometown under the new district boundaries. The city is now part of the 33rd Assembly District, which previously was represented by Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago. But that city is no longer in that...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville School Board approves Mark Holzman as its next superintendent

Mark Holzman will become the Janesville School District’s top educator after the school board’s unanimous approval of his contract Tuesday night. Holzman will take the reins on leading the district starting July 1 after current Superintendent Steve Pophal’s retirement in June. The board voted during a special board meeting April 4 to enter contract negotiations with Holzman, who was one of three finalists the board considered for the post. Holzman...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Marisa Voelkel announces her run for 43rd District Assembly seat

Less than one month after incumbent Democratic Rep. Don Vruwink announced his bid for a fourth term in the 43rd Assembly District, a challenger has thrown her hat into the ring ahead of the 2022 election Republican Marisa Voelkel announced her candidacy in an April 13 news release, setting the stage for a contested race in the fall. “Wisconsinites are angry that their voices haven’t been heard,” Voelkel said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milton Common Council#Zoom#City Hall
GazetteXtra

Half of Janesville referendum’s boost will be lost with declining enrollment, schools CFO says

The Janesville School District won’t see the full effect of its operating referendum for the 2022-23 year, as decreasing enrollment will cut its effectiveness nearly in half. In the second year of the district’s $7 million recurring operating referendum, it can raise its tax levy by $4 million for the upcoming academic year. But the district would only see a net gain of $2.1 million as a result of reduced state aid. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Virtual presentation on Rock County homelessness set for April 22

JANESVILLE The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will hold a virtual presentation on homelessness from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Led by Michael Basford, director of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, the presentation is titled “Housing Assistance through COVID Relief: Taking a Closer Look at Rock County Communities.” It will be available on Zoom and will be recorded for future viewing. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Whitewater school board member to run as Republican for 31st Assembly District

WHITEWATER Maryann Zimmerman, a Whitewater School Board member, announced she will run as a Republican for the 31st District Assembly seat, setting up a contested primary in August. Ellen Schutt, a Darien native who currently lives in Clinton, also is running in the district as a Republican. The seat is currently held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is leaving the Assembly to run for secretary of state. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Climate crisis presentation offered April 28 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County

JANESVILLE The Environmental Club is hosting an event called “Solving the Climate Crisis” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Denmark Theater at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave. Bob Lindmeier, senior chief meteorologist for WKOW-TV in Madison, will lead the presentation. He will discuss the background of climate change, explain how the world is currently in a climate crisis and talk about actions to take against climate change. A question-and-answer session for audience brainstorming will follow the presentation. Tables will also display and offer information about local organizations working toward a sustainable future. COVID-19 guidelines will be posted on signs in the theater. Masks will be provided for those who want them. For more information, contact Bob McCallister at 608-898-5061 or mccallir@uww.edu.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse unveils new plan to address homelessness and make Houska Park safe

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of La Crosse is taking a huge, new step to offer additional resources to its homeless population. According to mayor Mitch Reynold’s office, the city, in partnership with the coulee collaborative to end homelessness, put together a comprehensive plan to make Houska Park a safe space. “The various partners have been meeting on a...
LA CROSSE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County seeks public input on how to spend $8 million from opioid lawsuit settlement

JANESVILLE Rock County wants public input on how to use its coming $8 million share of settlement money awarded to the state of Wisconsin as a result of an opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three of its distributors. Wisconsin is set to receive $400 million from lawsuits filed against the pharmaceutical giant and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergin, according to the state Department of Health Services. ...
GazetteXtra

Janesville's liquor commission favors future Hy-Vee grocery's outdoor patio plan

JANESVILLE Unless members of the Janesville city council have misgivings over the request, Hy-Vee will be allowed to operate an outdoor patio with alcohol alongside a supermarket and restaurant that grocer plans to house in the former ShopKo on the city’s east side. Members of the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee unanimously gave the thumbs up to Hy-Vee’s request that it be allowed to have fenced-in, outdoor seating at the...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members

Until recently, people who wanted to memorialize their deceased loved ones with ties to the Milton School District had to go on a bit of a wild goose chase to get their desired tribute done. A person wanting to set up a scholarship, for example, would need to contact student or academic services. Someone who wanted a tree or a bench placed would need to approach the building and grounds department. A tribute printed in the high school yearbook or showcased at graduation would be...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy