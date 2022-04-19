Aiken Training Track leaders exploring opportunities to keep facility viable

Since it opened in the early 1940s, the Aiken Training Track has been a place where young thoroughbreds are prepared for racing and older thoroughbreds enjoy a break from competition.

But the key to its future might involve making the facility user-friendly for other types of horses.

“We are committed to not seeing this property developed,” said Training Track President Bill Gutfarb. “We want to preserve this property forever for equine use, preferably for thoroughbred training as it is now. But what’s going to happen in five years if the thoroughbred industry keeps contracting and we don’t have enough horses here to make it work? We will have to figure out some sort of other equine activity (to offer)."

In North America, fewer thoroughbred foals are being born – approximately 19,200 were registered with The Jockey Club last year compared to around 20,500 in 2020.

The foal crop of 2000 had 37,755 registered members.

The number of races increased from 31,053 in 2020 to 37,467 last year. But both totals were far below the total of 62,877 in 2000.

During the 2021-2022 winter season, Gutfarb said 95 or so horses were stabled at the Aiken Training Track, some for only a short period of time.

The total was “about the same” as it was for the 2020-2021 season, according to Gutfarb, but down significantly from the 175 reported by the Aiken Standard for 2014-2015.

In the early 1980s, more than 400 thoroughbreds spent the winter at the Training Track.

Financially, “we’re okay,” Gutfarb said. “We are prudent about our expenses, but there are a lot of things we would like to do that we’re not in a position to do.

“We could use another tractor, and we’d like to put in a well with a pump…to help with watering the track,” he continued. “We’d like to put in new fencing around the five-eighths (of a mile) track over at the (Whitney) polo field and things like that.”

Last October, the Best of the West horse auction was held at the Training Track, and a 4-year-old Friesian cross gelding named Buckeye’s Lakota brought the top price of $190,000.

The sale is scheduled to be conducted again later this year, and members of the Training Track’s board of directors are exploring other opportunities.

They also have discussed the Training Track’s challenges with Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

“We just talked with them in general about the future of the Training Track, and we told them some of the things that we have been looking at,” Gutfarb said. “They were very receptive. The city has been good to us.”

Putting a cross-country course in the Training Track’s infield is one idea that has been mentioned, according to Gutfarb.

The course would be made available for training purposes to lower level three-day eventing riders and their horses one day a week.

Other possibilities for the infield include a riding ring or an area for barrel racing competitions.

“Very preliminarily, we have wondered if perhaps we could do something in conjunction with Bruce’s Field (which is located nearby), but that’s a long way off,” Gutfarb said.

The construction of a turf course in the infield also has been considered.

But Gutfarb said that nothing would be done that would require the removal of the iconic live oak known as Blue Peter’s Tree.

“It’s not going anywhere,” Gutfarb said.

In addition, there have been discussions about carriage driving competitions being held in the big field between Two Notch Road and the Training Track.

“We would be happy to accommodate something like that,” Gutfarb said. “We also could have concerts here.”

Other survival strategies that Gutfarb and his Training Track colleagues have contemplated are a conservation easement and the creation of a charitable organization to operate the facility. The Training Track could “promote equine activities and education about thoroughbred care and training,” Gutfarb said.

But because of how the facility’s ownership is structured, such plans might be difficult to implement.

“We have shareholders,” Gutfarb said. “And are all of them interested in doing that? Probably not.”

Approximately “60 different individuals and trusts” own the “about 450 shares” in the Training Track, according to Gutfarb.

Last year, the Training Track paid a bloodstock agent, who attended many thoroughbred auctions, a stipend for "six to eight months" to recruit trainers to bring their horses to Aiken, Gutfarb said, but that arrangement "didn't work out."

After being canceled in 2021 because of concerns about COVID-19, the Aiken Trials returned to Training Track in March and was successful, providing some good news to celebrate.

“The cash we took in at the gate, at the merchandise tent and for program sales was 30.5% more than we deposited two years ago,” Gutfarb said.

Sponsorships and advance sales of tickets and reserved parking spots generated additional revenue.

“I don’t have the final calculation because we are still getting in bills (for the rental of bleachers and other expenses), but we are very happy with the way things turned out,” Gutfarb said. “It’s not going to make us rich, but it’s a meaningful part of our annual budget.”

The Aiken Trials are part of the Aiken Triple Crown, which also includes the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo.

For more information about the Training Track, visit aikentrainingtrack.com.