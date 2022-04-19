Lubbock County small businesses, non-profits can apply for ARPA funds

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Even as US waistlines have been expanding for years, Texas DPS Troopers have new incentives to stay trim: they could lose pay, promotions - even their jobs."It's the physical portion and the appearance portion," said Richard Jankovsky, President of the DPS Officers Association, of the agency's "Health, Physical Fitness and Command Presence Policy." "And I believe that the belly measurement portion is about vanity."Jankovsky says the association is fully supportive of fitness standards. But now in addition to passing physical fitness tests twice a year, DPS troopers' waistlines must also measure up. For men, waists larger...

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO