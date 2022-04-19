Martin County crash kills 22-year-old woman, injures 6 people

A 22-year-old Indiantown woman is dead and six other people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening in Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. at Southwest Martin Highway, north of Lake Okeechobee.

According to the FHP, a 44-year-old Miami Gardens man was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on Martin Highway when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane, colliding with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.

Six patients, including one child, were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers originally said four vehicles were involved in the crash. Martin County Fire Rescue later told WPTV there were two crashes involving two vehicles each. No one was injured in the secondary crash.

The highway was closed during the crash investigation.