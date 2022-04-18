ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ApEm_0fD0vcrT00 Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

Lakeridge alum Cooper Hummel overcomes speed bumps to reach Major League Baseball

Nelson softball beats rival Clackamas 11-1 on Wednesday

Lakeridge baseball beats Lake Oswego 4-2 to win Battle of the Lake

Wilsonville pitcher Maddie Erickson hopes to end prep softball career on a high note

La Salle boys track sweeps past Putnam and St. Helens

La Salle girls track beats Putnam and St. Helens in NWOC action

Lake Oswego's Hayley DuLong honored as DDCA Coach of the Year

Lake Oswego boys tennis powers past Lakeridge 7-1

Oregon City wins again in second Oregon High School Equestrian Team meet of 2022

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Beaverton High Basketball Sensation Lainey Spear

She was the Metro Player of the Year, and led Beaverton High School to the State Championship in basketball. Lainey Spear talked to Kara about all that she's accomplished...and she's just a junior in high school! You can see Lainey at the OSA Awards this Saturday night right here on KATU.
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend sisters on MBSEF team take 3 podium finishes at USASA ski-snowboard championships

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation athletes and sisters Tatym and Rowan Smith captured a few podium finishes, competing against the best of the best at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships in Copper Mountain, Colorado. The post Bend sisters on MBSEF team take 3 podium finishes at USASA ski-snowboard championships appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
16
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
