Muskegon, MI

Muskegon police investigating shooting on Emerald Street

By Kellen Voss
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Muskegon Police Department now says a 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head.

Police originally reported the man as 27 years old.

Investigators got the call to the 800 block of Emerald St., near Orchard Ave., at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

They found the man shot, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still working to learn if this shooting is linked to another shooting on Glen Oaks Ave. Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

hotflash's
3d ago

Dear father I'd like to pray for this person have mercy on this person Lord also give the Comfort to this person's family that they need in this tragic time in Jesus's name amen

mywayofthinking
2d ago

I knew this young man a very good person. who ever did this went out like a Coward shot him in the back of his head...a Sad and Cruel World we live in. Rest up Quon Much Love🙏💞🙏💞

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Emerald#Orchard Street#Lrb 231 Rrb 724 6750 Or
