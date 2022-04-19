Muskegon police investigating shooting on Emerald Street

The Muskegon Police Department now says a 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head.

Police originally reported the man as 27 years old.

Investigators got the call to the 800 block of Emerald St., near Orchard Ave., at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

They found the man shot, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still working to learn if this shooting is linked to another shooting on Glen Oaks Ave. Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube