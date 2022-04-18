ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Judge denies request to delay trial for former Idaho representative accused of rape

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1kLV_0fD0vFks00

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon denied a request to postpone the trial date for former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who is charged with felony rape and forcible penetration of a foreign object, and the trial will still go forward on April 26.

Von Ehlinger, 39, is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern in March 2021, when the former intern said the two went to dinner and then his apartment. Von Ehlinger has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has said the sexual activity was consensual.

Von Ehlinger’s attorney in the case, Jon Cox, told the court Monday he expected the trial would be delayed based on his understanding of the priority the courts assigned to jury trials when COVID-19 case numbers were high. In past cases, the court was giving first priority to criminal trials involving a defendant who was in jail. Von Ehlinger has not been in state custody since he was arrested and released in October .

Now that COVID case numbers are low, Idaho Supreme Court spokesperson Nate Poppino said judges have more discretion over setting priority for jury trials.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Idaho justices have talked publicly about a severe backlog of cases because of the pandemic and a lack of judges across Idaho. In February, Ada County Administrative District Judge Steven Hippler said conservative estimates of the backlog on criminal jury trials in his county was 350 to 500 cases. Reardon said pushing back von Ehlinger’s trial date would only create a larger backlog.

“It is not well-informed practice to rely on an ad-hoc priority list when there’s an order in the case that’s been outstanding that sets the case for trial on a specific date, and a date the parties agreed to at the time it was set,” Reardon said.

Cox said he had other court activity and engagements scheduled that would conflict with von Ehlinger’s scheduled trial date but said he would be prepared for the trial next week if he had to be.

“It was a mistake on my part to rely on the priority list that had come out,” Cox said.

Von Ehlinger served in the Idaho Legislature for less than one year, representing the Lewiston area, after he was appointed to fill the seat held by the late Rep. Thyra Stevenson. Following ethics hearings about his alleged conduct, von Ehlinger resigned his seat at the end of April 2021.

The trial is scheduled to last five days and will begin at 8 a.m. April 26. If convicted, von Ehlinger would face between one year and life in prison and have to register with the Idaho sex offender registry, according to Idaho Code .

The post Judge denies request to delay trial for former Idaho representative accused of rape appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Related
Post Register

Idaho man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 24-year-old Bonneville County man is accused of raping an underage girl. The Bonneville Sheriff's Office says Danilo D. Nitura and a 16-year-old girl were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on Wednesday when the alleged assault occurred. "Moments later Mr. Nitura began kissing and...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian mom pleads guilty to murder in infant's death

BOISE, Idaho — A 28-year-old Meridian woman pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old son. Danielle Radue entered an Alford plea, under which she maintains her innocence but admits that the prosecution has more than enough evidence to convict her. Alford pleas still result in a conviction and are treated the same as a traditional guilty plea in terms of sentencing.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
Idaho State Journal

Testimony of boy who witnessed mother's death key moment in first day of accused murderer's preliminary hearing

POCATELLO — A 7-year-old boy was inside the home when his father fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend this past October, according to video evidence presented during the first day of a preliminary hearing for the man facing two first-degree murder charges for the incident. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife Jennifer, 41, and another man Timothy Hunt, 21, inside Leigh’s mobile home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road in Pocatello on the evening of...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cox
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Idaho Legislature#Engagements#Covid#Idaho Supreme Court
Idaho State Journal

Police: Arrests after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana evidence of deadly local trend

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with deadly fentanyl, according to Pocatello police. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show. Torres also faces...
POCATELLO, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho murder, cannibalism suspect deemed fit to stand trial

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Bonner County man facing murder and cannibalism charges has been deemed competent to stand trial. James D. Russell is charged in the first-degree murder and cannibalism of David Flaget in September. Flaget, the groundskeeper of the Russell family property, was found deceased in his truck....
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Oregonian

Washington County Jail inmate, 22, dies in custody

A 22-year-old man died Sunday while in custody at the Washington County Jail, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found Bryce Bybee unresponsive in his bed while doing a routine round at the jail Sunday at 1:30 a.m. Deputies and medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead, officials said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crime spree suspect ruled unfit to stand trial

COEUR d’ALENE — A judge ruled Thursday that a man who allegedly tried to escape the county jail earlier this month is unfit to stand trial. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., was arrested in January for a string of alleged burglaries and vehicle thefts in Washington and North Idaho.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy