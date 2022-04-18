ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant In Texas

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXikL_0fD0v9Xl00
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time for you to find your go-to outdoor dining spot.

Love Food compiled a list of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in every state . Here's what they said about it:

'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings.

In Texas , the best outdoor dining spot is Tillery Kitchen and Bar in Austin. Here's what the food site said to back up its decision:

The Colorado River beats its way through Texas's capital and coolest city – and Tillery Kitchen and Bar makes the most of the waterway with an expansive deck area hung with fairy lights, planted with trees and dotted with sofas, tables and benches. It's an easy-going spot for a sundowner or a tasty Modern American meal. Veggie surprises like creamy coconut curry join the menu alongside burgers, fish dishes and small plates like grilled broccolini and strawberry caprese.

Tillery Kitchen and Bar is located at 3201 E Cesar Chavez St. in Austin.

To read the full list of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in every state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Houston, Texas?

Houston, Texas is a city full of culture and heritage. But, you know what else the city has that's great? Burgers. Houston has some of the best local burgers you'll ever have. The culture in Houston, Texas has created a city that people flock to every year. The downtown area has continued to evolve, and the city hosts many sports events. The food of Houston, Texas has also developed a reputation for strong taste and unique combinations.
HOUSTON, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Interior Mexican cuisine is well represented in Austin, Texas, also known as the Live Music Capital of the World. There is also no shortage of food trucks and unique places to experience the diverse culture that this city has to offer. Whether you’re a local looking for a new favorite spot or a tourist wanting a fun night out, these are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
MySanAntonio

Texans to see 'empty store shelves' this weekend due to Abbott border inspections

Texans will start seeing empty shelves at grocery stores this weekend due to delays caused by Gov. Greg Abbott's increased border inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico. Roughly $150 million worth of fruit and vegetables were stalled south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Texas International Produce Association reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Dining In#Colorado River#Fish#Food Drink#Love Food#Tillery Kitchen And Bar#Modern American
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 KNUE

Sad to Hear About Break in at BBQ Restaurant in Bullard, Texas

As if restaurants didn’t have enough to fight right now it seems as though there are now thieves that are looking for a quick score. This is the type of stuff that won’t go over well, especially here in Texas. But after reading about a break-in at the Ribmasters location in Bullard, Texas it’s time for all of us to keep an eye out for anything that looks suspicious.
BULLARD, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Texas Roadstand, Cedar Creek

Stellar burgers and house-made pickles make this no ordinary burger joint. The Texas Roadstand in Cedar Creek still looks more like the vegetable market it used to be, rather than a temple to the essence of the hamburger that it has become. Tucked away in a wooded area off Highway...
CEDAR CREEK, TX
MySanAntonio

Best Places to Live in Austin, TX

When searching for the best places to live in Austin, Texas, many factors come into play, such as proximity to your workplace, affordable housing, and quality health care. The many startups in Austin bring innovation, leading to further development and expansion of the metropolis. Housing options continue to increase, with the population projected to reach 4 million people by 2040. Thinking of living in one of Austin’s many neighborhoods? Here are the best places to live in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy