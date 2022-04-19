Local college notes

Around the region

• At Eastern Connecticut State University, junior Shay Ventresca (Montville) leads the women's lacrosse team in assists with 27 and ranks third in goals with 22. She has started all 11 games for the Warriors. Freshman attack Kaylea McCourt (Bacon Academy) and freshman goalie Madeline Horkey (Montville) have appeared in three games apiece.

• Freshman defender/long stick midfielder Sean Ventresca (Montville) has played in 11 games and scored one goal for the men's lacrosse team while freshman midfielder Oliver Searle (Waterford) has seen action in 10 games.

• In a recent two-game stretch, senior Matt Malcom (East Lyme) went 4 for 5 with 11 RBI in wins over Western Connecticut and Anna Maria. He also walked three times, scored four runs and belted a pair of three-run home runs for the second-ranked Warriors (22-2). He leads the team in RBI with a career-best 34 and ranks second in batting average (.400) and home runs (seven).

Alexis Michon (Montville), a transfer from Plymouth State, set a single-season career best for strikeouts while pitching Eastern to a 6-1 win over Castleton State on Friday. She fanned six to give her 104 for the season and also went 2 for 4 with an RBI. On the mound, she is 12-1 with a sparkling 1.16 earned run average.

• Senior Lexi Burgess (East Lyme) joined fellow Eastern runners Hannah Barrientos, Nicole Popham and Carly Alston on the Little East Conference Relay Team of the Week. The quartet ran a program record 4:35.80 at the SNHU Relays.

• Cassie Woods (Fitch) was named Little East Conference player of the week in softball. She went 8 for 10 with one home run, four RBI and eight runs scored in four wins last week for the No. 6 Warriors.

• Southern Connecticut's Jayden Delaporta (Fitch), a graduate student, was recently named the Northeast 10 softball player of the week. Delaporta is second on the team in batting average and RBI at .354 and 18, respectively. She has scored a team-high 22 runs and also has three home runs.

• At Cornell, sophomore Rhys Hammond (Stonington) finished first in the 800 meters in one minute, 51.44 seconds, at Princeton's Larry Ellis Invitational last weekend. Hammond was The Day's All-Area Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2020.

• At Tufts, freshman Connor Podeszwa (Waterford) allowed five earned runs in four innings in his start in a losing effort at Bowdoin on Saturday. On the season, Podeszwa is 4-1 with a 2.45 earned run average. He's walked five and struck out 25 in 29.1 innings.

• Sophomore pitcher Sophia DiCocco (NFA) improved to 8-3 with a complete game performance in a 7-2 win at Colby on Friday. DiCocco allowed six hits and two earned runs while striking two.

• Senior Jonathan Russack-Baker (Fitch) scored a goal and won 16 of 24 face-off battles for the Western Connecticut men's lacrosse team in a 19-4 win over Southern Maine on Saturday.

• Senior catcher/outfielder Alex Chambers (East Lyme) has started 22 games for the Trinity College softball team. She's batting .238 with four doubles, a triple and nine RBI.

Liliana Stoddard (Waterford) has had two hits in two of her last three games for the University of Saint Joseph softball team, raising her batting average to .349.

• Jenna Banta (Montville), a senior midfielder on the women's lacrosse team, is second on the team in goals with 49 and points with 51.

• Sophomore first baseman Katelyn Ashe (Bacon Academy) had two of the Rhode Island College softball's team nine hits in a doubleheader loss to Plymouth State on Friday. Ashe is third in the team with a .360 batting average in 18 games.

• Freshman attack Nicolas Pasqualini (Marine Science Magnet) scored his seventh goal of the season for the Anna Maria lacrosse team in an 11-8 loss to Johnson & Wales on Saturday.

• Sarah Galan (Bacon) a senior midfielder on the Wentworth women's lacrosse team, has a team-high 46 goals and 51 points in 10 games.

• Junior outfielder Alex Burdick (NFA) has had a hit in seven of her last eight games for the Roger Williams softball team.

Trystan Levesque (East Lyme) pitched six shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out three and walking three, to earn his third straight win in Rhode Island's 3-0 victory over UMass on Sunday. Levesque (3-5) lowered his ERA to 3.72.

• Heading into Monday's action, the UConn Avery Point baseball team had won eight of its last nine games. Dominic Morabito (NFA) is the team's top hitter with a .368 batting average while Zachary Mascaro is hitting .338 with one home run and a team-high 24 RBI. Keegan Daigle leads the pitching staff in wins (four) and ERA (2.45).

• UConn baseball continues to win and rise in the national rankings. The Huskies (28-7) extended their winning streak to nine with a doubleheader sweep of Seton Hall last weekend. They're tied for first place in the Big East with Creighton at 6-0. And they've climbed to No. 15 in the rankings.

Tracking the Bears

• Heading into this week's action, Coast Guard Academy resides in the top two in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference in four different sports.

The women's lacrosse team is locked in a four-way tie for first with MIT, Babson and Springfield. The men's tennis team is atop the standings at 5-0 and clinched its first regular-season conference title.

At 3-1, the men's lacrosse team is tied for second with Springfield while the 7-2 baseball team is in first place in the West Division.

• The NEWMAC selected Myles Decoste as the tennis singles athlete of the week while Lucas Arora and Charles Norman earned co-doubles team of the week.

• Junior Mariah Dewey received NEWMAC softball athlete of the week honors after batting .600 (18 for 30) with five doubles, three home runs, 11 runs scored and 10 RBI in eight games last week. She leads the league with a .524 batting average.

Mariners riding a wave

• Mitchell College's Gemma Landry was named the New England Collegiate Conference softball rookie of the week after batting a team-high .522 in six games last week. Landry had 12 hits, six RBI and scored seven runs. She is second in the league in batting average at .471 and owns a seven-game hitting streak.

• Please send submissions for college notes to g.keefe@theday.com