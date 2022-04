Less than a couple of days ahead of Emilian Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Alfa Romeo F1 Team have unfurled a revised floor as the team have been vying to vent out a way to survive in the thick of a fight over midfield. In factuality, latest Alpha Romeo statement that underscored an introduction of a revised floor in Italy, came against the backdrop of a near-perfect beginning of the season for the mid-tier Formula 1 team.

