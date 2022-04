The 8-year-old girl, who has a limb difference, was amazed to see that her special education teacher was apparently waving at her with what she calls her left “nubbin.” The educator then gifted the second-grader an adaptive bike so her love of sports is passed on to her and even shared a picture with the girl on her social media account. Apart from teaching, the educator is a para triathlete who is working towards qualifying for the 2024 Paralympics.

