DENVER -- Jeurys Familia had not pitched with a lead since Opening Day until Tuesday. He said it did not feel strange to him. But it was strange for the Phillies. The Phillies invested $22 million in their bullpen in the offseason because it had been a long-time problem and because they expected to have plenty of late-inning leads to hold. Manager Joe Girardi even talked in Spring Training about needing to be careful with his relievers, including closer Corey Knebel and setup men Brad Hand and Familia, because he needed them healthy and effective throughout the season. But the trio has barely pitched through the Phillies’ 4-8 start. There simply have not been enough leads.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO