LA GRANDE — Things are moving up at La Grande thrift store Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon. The store, located on 1315 Adams Ave., recently concluded an upstairs expansion that added 6,600 square feet of space for the store to expand. With a whole new look and added room for services and donation intake, the store is ramping up operations to serve as a focal point for the La Grande community.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO