Deadline to file taxes ends April 18

By Deidra Brisco
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting 2021 tax returns in January and while Tax Day is normally April 15, Monday marks the third consecutive year the IRS has extended the filing date for tax returns.

Requesting an extension would allow six more months to get tax filing done, however, tax experts said an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay.

“An extension gives more time to file a return, it doesn’t give us more time to pay. When we file an extension we can make a payment with that or we can choose not to. The extension is good until October so you have more time to get all you documents together,” said Liberty Tax specialist, Kimberly Butler.

People who don’t pay will be penalized each month. These penalties are for people who owe, not for ones due a return. While many are focused on the amount they may receive, tax experts say it’s less about the refund and more about protecting your good name.

“Anything that is inaccurate or incorrect you’re the one that’s responsible for it at the end of the day. If you went somewhere and they did your taxes wrong and you owe you’re still liable for it. You still have to have that general knowledge about your tax account so that you can correct these things and overcome those barriers because we know that these things effect your credit, affects if you want to buy an house or even get a car,” said Butler.

For those who can’t file in person, you can file online by looking up your preferred tax company and filling out your tax filing or extension through their website .

