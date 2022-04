Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO