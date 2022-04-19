Community preparing for Thomasville Rose Show and Festival

The Thomasville Annual Rose Show and Festival is days away.

This year, the city of Thomasville is celebrating 101 years with parades, live entertainment, the infamous flower show and more; all happening in Downtown.

Businesses are already prepping for the huge celebration with decorations.

"The bookshelf has always been invested in our downtown,and our wonderful visitors that come to join us, for the rose festival. Our front windows have been decorated, we're getting the store ready," Nancy Courtney of the Bookshelf store said.

The celebration kicks off Friday, April 22 with the Orchids on Parade at 9 a.m.