In early December, Marcus Gardner wondered, if only briefly, about the recruitment of James Smith, the eventual No. 1 player in the state. Smith had transferred to IMG (Fla.) Academy that summer before coming back home to Montgomery, hoping to finish the season for G.W. Carver. The Alabama High School Athletic Association then ruled him ineligible for the fall, multiple Carver-Montgomery officials said. Smith could play basketball in the spring.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO