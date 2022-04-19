ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Do you need to wear a mask on a plane? Here’s what we know

By Bobby Oler, Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Smith
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sD4mT_0fD0phUM00

( NewsNation ) — A federal judge in Florida rocked the travel industry Monday when she struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit including trains and planes. But hours later, it’s still unclear what it means for everyone heading off for a trip.

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the order, a senior administration official told NewsNation on Monday evening. But even that may not be the end of the discussion.

Airlines have the ability to require masks on their own. By May 2020, American, Delta, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Frontier required masks, first for their employees and then for their passengers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate didn’t take effect until late January 2021.

Travel blogger Johnny Jet said it’s likely to cause confusion for travelers in the near-term.

TSA not enforcing travel mask mandate after judge strikes it down

“Once you get on the plane, it’s the airline’s choice. It’s like going to a restaurant — no shoes no service; no mask, no flying,” he said Monday on “Rush Hour.”

But the airlines have been at the forefront of trying to end the mandate for months. Airlines For America, a trade group that speaks on behalf of the major airlines, lobbied the CDC and Health and Human Services Department to end the mask mandate for domestic travel and the negative test requirement for international flights as recently as last week.

“The high level of immunity and widespread vaccine accessibility in the U.S. coupled with the hospital-grade cabin air on aircraft provide a strong, science-based foundation for passengers to travel with confidence,” Airlines For America told NewsNation in a statement.

The mask mandates have also caused friction among airline passengers and are at least partly to blame for a spike in unruly behavior aboard planes.

United, Alaska, Frontier, Southwest, American and Delta became the first airlines to announce they would not require masks on their flights later Monday, but until each airline chimes in, it’s unclear what Monday’s development means broadly for travelers.

Shanghai lockdown triggering supply chain issues

Other public transportation, such as city-or-state-owned trains and buses, could still be subject to local regulations. But Philadelphia is the only major American city with a mask mandate . None of the states still have broad indoor mask requirements.

Despite the judge’s ruling, the Biden administration — and the TSA — still recommend masking up while taking public transportation.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the CDC failed to justify the mandate and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The Biden administration could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, but they are not assured of a win there. The Supreme Court struck down their plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees at companies with 100 or more workers. However, it did uphold the vaccine mandate in health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airlines For America#U S Airlines#Newsnation#Frontier#Cdc
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Wow! Every Passenger Turned Down a $10,000 Credit to Fly Later!

On a JetBlue flight, every passenger turned down a $10,000 voucher to take a later flight to Cancun! Would you have taken it?. In the last few years, we have seen airlines be extremely generous with their voluntary bump compensation to avoid having to involuntarily bump someone and have to pay actual cash to that person. So, the vouchers to take later flights have gotten quite high – and still everyone on this flight turned it down!
LIFESTYLE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy