Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority is getting some much needed financial help through a $1.8 million federal grant. The money will help expand care, specifically opening their crisis residential unit in Traverse City. They say they don’t yet have enough employees to open it. However, Joanie Blamer, the CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, says when they can open, it will be a beacon for those struggling with mental health.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO