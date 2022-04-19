Scene in Edmonds: Rock stars

There has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos King that she was a bit confused about where she stood with Melody. And she said they hadn’t spoken since wrapping up filming. LaTisha Scott would then chime in and say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. She accused Melody of only wanting people in her life when she needs them to uplift her. Then when she gets over a trying time, she ghosts them.

