Yankees relaxing pitch-count restrictions third time through rotation

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

The reins are almost all the way off of the Yankees’ starting rotation.

Gerrit Cole will take the mound Tuesday against the Tigers for his third start of the season, with his pitch count expected to be around where it normally would be in his first start of the season.

“Yeah, could be,” Cole said Sunday. “I don’t know how much rope I have, but I was pleased to get into the sixth last week and I expect to keep the ball rolling like that.”

A shortened spring training this year limited pitchers’ ability to fully build up their workloads ahead of the regular season. Accordingly, Cole threw 68 and 85 pitches in his first two starts against the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

Manager Aaron Boone said that most of his starters should be in the 90-100 pitch range in their next turn through the rotation, which could allow them to provide some needed length.

Gerrit Cole is looking forward to being able to pitch deeper into games.

Since his last start, Cole has put an emphasis on making his delivery more consistent to help improve his fastball command. Hitters this season are currently hitting .333 with a .933 slugging percentage off that pitch, per Baseball Savant.

“If I can just hit those corners with the fastball, that can help us get ahead and help us keep leverage throughout the count,” Cole said. “Just trying to sharpen that up.”

Boone has used 10 different batting orders through 10 games this season, but he downplayed any effect it might have on his offense’s slow start.

Aaron Boone

“I think it’s a lot closer to the same every day than [it seems],” Boone said. “When you change one guy out or move a guy here, it turns into a new lineup. But I don’t think it’s overall that much different. As you get flowing and get settled in, if we remain healthy, things tend to get a little more consistent.”

The Yankees will try to avoid being on the wrong side of history during their three-game series in Detroit.

Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera currently sits five hits away from 3,000 for his career. The 39-year-old DH would become the 33rd member of the 3,000-hit club and the second active member, joining Albert Pujols. Cabrera is batting 8-for-29 to begin the season.

The Yankees won’t face former Mets infielder Javier Baez, who went on the injured list Saturday with thumb soreness.

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
Hot 99.1

The Tragic Final Days of Yankees’ Legend Martin in Upstate NY

He was hired, and he was fired. He was cheered, and he was booed. He was beloved, and he was vilified. He was Billy Martin, and hate him or love him, he is a legendary figure in the lore of the New York Yankees. He played for the team in the 1950s, and managed them both in the 1970s, and 1980s. He was hired and fired multiple times by George Steinbrenner, but in the process, managed to manage over 2,500 MLB games.
The Spun

Jets Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive end Vinny Curry. Curry was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in 2021 due to a rare blood disorder. He opened up about his condition last August. “In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood...
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Facing Another $250 Million Dilemma

Weeks after New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge turned down a contract extension worth north of $230 million, Pinstripe general manager Brian Cashman is facing another money problem. This time the issue isn't with spending money, it's with money already spent. Tuesday night was a great win on the field for New York but individually there are some glaring costly issues.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Giants’ Trade Rumors

Over the past few weeks, no player has been mentioned in trade rumors more than New York Giants corner James Bradberry. Before free agency kicked off, Bradberry’s name was all over the trade market. However, the Giants haven’t been able to get rid of the Pro Bowl corner and his significant cap hit for the upcoming season.
Q 105.7

Oddsmakers Saying New York Giants, Jets Will Draft These Players

The NFL season may have ended in mid-February, but the chaos that comes with the NFL offseason is still in full-swing. The marquee event of every offseason is the NFL Draft, and that occasion is right around the corner. Unlike their brethren up north in Buffalo, the New York Giants...
Empire Sports Media

Giants eyeing Virginia prospect to potentially fill void at tight end

The New York Giants brought in TE Jelani Woods for a top-30 visit this week:. You would be hardpressed to find a tight-end prospect with a bigger frame than Virginia’s Jelani Woods, who stands at a towering 6’7″ and 259 pounds. Woods was a former top-25 quarterback in high school before making the transition to tight end, where he’s become an intriguing NFL prospect with great upside.
New York Post

New York Post

