Los Angeles, CA

Gang member vows to get LA district attorney's name tattooed on face: Report

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A gang member convicted of murder has vowed to tattoo Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s name on his face, according to a new report.

Luis Angel Hernandez made the comment after crediting the prosecutor with a policy that reduced charges in his case, as heard in audio obtained by Fox News for an episode of Tucker Carlson Originals .

"I’m going to get that n****’s name on my face. That’s a champ right there. F****** Gascon," Hernandez said in a recorded phone call from jail.

The audio, played during an episode titled "Suicide of Los Angeles," discusses a controversial directive Gascon implemented barring "gang enhancements" that allow for additional punishments to be added to the felony charges for a person who commits a crime "for the benefit of, at the discretion of, or in association with any criminal street gang."

Hernandez, who was convicted of fatally shooting a marijuana deliveryman during an armed robbery, is associated with the OTF gang, Fox News reported.

Prior to the new directive, Hernandez faced several enhancements to his charges , including for being a gang member.

"This s*** looking real good. Now we got a new DA in LA … so they’re going to drop a gang of, um, like my gun enhancement, my gang enhancement," Hernandez said. "He’s making historic changes for all of us, fool. I’m just grateful, fool. Like, I got good news off that s***."

Hernandez, who initially faced life in prison without parole, will be eligible for youthful offender parole, which could limit his time in prison to 25 years.

Gascon has defended his directive, arguing that gang and other sentencing enhancements are a "principal driver of mass incarceration ."

Comments / 24

Art Rios
3d ago

We all know this DA is doing a terrible job BUT anyone with a pea size brain would know the gang member said it because he got released HE WOULD NEVER put a tattoo of gazpacho

Reply(4)
4
John Reese
1d ago

He is the voters choice. The voters of LA county put this DA in charge. There are consequences for your vote, they should be very happy with their choice.

Reply(1)
3
#Suicide#Shooting#Tattoos#Street Gang#Sentencing#Fox News#Democrats#Otf
