ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FBI names Spencer Evans as new agent in charge in Las Vegas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada office of the FBI has a new special agent in charge, with the announcement Monday that Spencer Evans will head the bureau’s Las Vegas field office.

Evans has held various investigative and leadership positions since joining the FBI in 2004 as an agent in New Haven, Connecticut. His most recent post was as deputy assistant director in human resources at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

The announcement by FBI Director Christopher Wray noted that in San Diego, Evans was a crisis negotiator for the bureau and San Diego Police Department. As a supervisory special agent, he served with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Fusion Center in Virginia.

In 2014, Evans managed joint terrorism, child exploitation and financial crimes task forces in northwest Florida from the bureau office in Jacksonville.

Evans went to Oklahoma City in 2016, overseeing bureau programs including cyber, intelligence, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, crisis response and community outreach.

In 2019, he was selected as section chief of the FBI headquarters Office of Private Sector.

In Las Vegas, Evans replaces Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, who retired in February after 25 years with the bureau.

Rouse arrived in Las Vegas in 2016 and headed the Nevada field office during the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed 58 people and became the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Two additional deaths later were attributed to the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, CT
State
Virginia State
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CT
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Organized Crime#Ap#Fbi Headquarters#Office Of Private Sector#The Las Vegas Strip
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

862K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy