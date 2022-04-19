Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Jackson County through 600 PM CDT At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grandview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Grandview, Grain Valley, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana, Lone Jack, Lake Tapawingo, Unity Village and Tarsney Lakes. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 17 and 29. Interstate 470 between mile markers 2 and 15. Interstate 435 between mile markers 67 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
