Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 9PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 229, 230, and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, and Fremont, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224... 225...229...230 AND 233 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222... 224...225...229...230 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...225...229 230 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Timing...For Thursday noon to 9 PM. For Friday 9 AM to 9 PM. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for extreme rates of fire growth and spread.
