Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Ganado, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams, Window Rock and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Prescott National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
