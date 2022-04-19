ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Frost Advisory issued for McDonald by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
County
Mcdonald County, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Locations in and near Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Canyon De Chelly, Chinle, Kayenta, Wupatki N.M., Tuba City, and Navajo N.M. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and reduced visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cedar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTY At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near El Dorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include El Dorado Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Polk County until 615PM.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along and west of Highway 395 above 7000 feet, with local amounts to 18 inches near the Sierra crest. East of Highway 395 and below 7000 feet, several inches of snowfall are possible. Winds gusting to 55 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts to 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays on portions of Highway 395 tonight and Friday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered tonight.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ford, northwestern Kiowa and southern Edwards Counties through 745 PM CDT At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Bucklin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Centerview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri North central Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fair Play, or 8 miles west of Bolivar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts in the Upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Occasional winter driving conditions are possible on mountain routes. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Calaveras County in northern California Southern Amador County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or near Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 520 PM PDT. Paloma and San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ Friday to midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Civil Emergency Message issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:51:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Rutherford Missing Person The following message is transmitted at the request of Rutherford County EMA. Missing 85 yr old with dementia. 5` Tall. Blue pants brown shirt in the 2900 block are of E Compton Road. If located Call Rutherford County Sheriff`s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Laclede; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Fair Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Marshfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Marshfield... Morgan Conway... Niangua Duncan... Twin Bridges Elkland... Rader Charity This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 99 and 114. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cedar; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bolivar, Nevada, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Stockton, Humansville, Sheldon and Fair Play. This includes the following low water crossings Clear Creek at Rebel Road, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Ingalls Creek at Highway HH, Bear Creek at 60th Road and Weaubleau Creek at Highway V. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
