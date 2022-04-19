ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Cherokee. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1117 AM CDT, reporting gauges indicate elevated levels along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. This will cause lowland flooding along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake and Western Weiss Lake.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Gusty northwest winds will persist through the evening and early overnight hours. Occasional brief gusts over 40 mph may be possible through sunset.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 06:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cherokee, southeastern Polk and southeastern Monroe Counties through 215 PM EDT At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ducktown, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ducktown, William L. Davenport Refuge, Violet, Citico, Turtletown, Copperhill, Hiawasse Dam and Unaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Locations in and near Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Canyon De Chelly, Chinle, Kayenta, Wupatki N.M., Tuba City, and Navajo N.M. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and reduced visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Barton; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Ford; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Russell; Stafford; Trego TORNADO WATCH 139 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER BARTON CLARK COMANCHE EDWARDS ELLIS FORD HODGEMAN KIOWA NESS PAWNEE PRATT RUSH RUSSELL STAFFORD TREGO
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Ford County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Kiowa County in south central Kansas Southwestern Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Bucklin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Windhorst around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kinsley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along and west of Highway 395 above 7000 feet, with local amounts to 18 inches near the Sierra crest. East of Highway 395 and below 7000 feet, several inches of snowfall are possible. Winds gusting to 55 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts to 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays on portions of Highway 395 tonight and Friday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered tonight.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ Friday to midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

