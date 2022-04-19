Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Cherokee. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1117 AM CDT, reporting gauges indicate elevated levels along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. This will cause lowland flooding along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake and Western Weiss Lake.
