The Ryzen 5000 series is the latest and the most successful lineup of processors from AMD, enjoying an excellent price to performance ratio. Whether you are eyeing the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950x or the more-modest Ryzen 5 5600x, it is best that you invest in a good motherboard to unleash the true power of these CPUs. Since these processors continue to support the AM4 socket, there is a wide range of motherboards that you can bank upon.

COMPUTERS ・ 28 DAYS AGO