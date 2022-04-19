'Unthinkable tragedy': Woman crushed, killed while working at food plant

A 22-year-old woman was killed on the job inside a North Carolina food plant Saturday.

Johnston County EMS arrived at Automatic Rolls of North Carolina (Northeast Foods) in Clayton around 3:45 p.m. First responders found the young woman and tried to save her, but they were unsuccessful.

Town of Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton later identified her as Bibiana Arellano Delabra of Middlesex.

She was working on a large industrial mixing machine when something went wrong and crushed her. Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.

On Monday, Delabra's relatives told ABC11 that the woman's parents were seeking legal counsel and did not want to talk at this time.

The family-owned food plant, which according to its website, is one of the largest suppliers of buns, rolls, and bread products in the U.S., is currently closed.

The company released the following statement to ABC11: