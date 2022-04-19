What to expect at this year's Clovis Rodeo

Saddle up because the gates for the 108th Clovis Rodeo are open.

Cowboys and cowgirls across the US and around the world will visit Clovis to compete in what has become one of the top 15 rodeos in the nation.

Clovis Rodeo week kicked off Monday with a new event to the sport of the rodeo -- breakaway roping.

This is one of only two events in the pro rodeos that women can compete in.

Hope Thompson is a Cowgirl from Abilene, Texas, testing her skills against the clock. This is her first time in Clovis to compete in the new event.

"It's a blessing to get to do this," she said. "We don't have to do this, we get to do this."

The weather was not only thing working in the favor of the rodeo on Monday.

This year, the rodeo will not require patrons to wear masks or show proof of vaccination prior to entry.

"Back to normal, just like 2019," says Clovis Rodeo Association President Ron Dunbar. "Which is great -- a big lift, a big burden off our shoulders. Everybody come, just enjoy and have a great time."

Dunbar says this century-old rodeo is a tradition a part of the Clovis Way of Life.

He also says the rodeo is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that gives back to the city that supports it.

"The rodeo generates close to $15 million back to the City of Clovis and they give close to $350,000 to the community," he said. "So I always say when you buy a tri-tip sandwich or get a ticket or soda, we are going to give that right back to the community."

From the youngest fans to some of the more seasoned ones like former grand marshals Jim Call and Bob Kennedy, who have been at every rodeo for nearly 60 years.

"It's nice to be out and around instead of being cooped up so much," Jim said.