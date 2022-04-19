ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

What to expect at this year's Clovis Rodeo

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJZLn_0fD0mLsB00

Saddle up because the gates for the 108th Clovis Rodeo are open.

Cowboys and cowgirls across the US and around the world will visit Clovis to compete in what has become one of the top 15 rodeos in the nation.

Clovis Rodeo week kicked off Monday with a new event to the sport of the rodeo -- breakaway roping.

This is one of only two events in the pro rodeos that women can compete in.

Hope Thompson is a Cowgirl from Abilene, Texas, testing her skills against the clock. This is her first time in Clovis to compete in the new event.

"It's a blessing to get to do this," she said. "We don't have to do this, we get to do this."

The weather was not only thing working in the favor of the rodeo on Monday.

RELATED: 108th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with annual blood drive

This year, the rodeo will not require patrons to wear masks or show proof of vaccination prior to entry.

"Back to normal, just like 2019," says Clovis Rodeo Association President Ron Dunbar. "Which is great -- a big lift, a big burden off our shoulders. Everybody come, just enjoy and have a great time."

Dunbar says this century-old rodeo is a tradition a part of the Clovis Way of Life.

He also says the rodeo is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that gives back to the city that supports it.

"The rodeo generates close to $15 million back to the City of Clovis and they give close to $350,000 to the community," he said. "So I always say when you buy a tri-tip sandwich or get a ticket or soda, we are going to give that right back to the community."

From the youngest fans to some of the more seasoned ones like former grand marshals Jim Call and Bob Kennedy, who have been at every rodeo for nearly 60 years.

"It's nice to be out and around instead of being cooped up so much," Jim said.

The ticket prices range from $20 to $35 and the box office will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. You can also purchase tickets on their website .

Comments / 1

Related
KTBS

What's Happening: April 22-24

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex. The Dayton's Dream Foundation Basketball Tournament will be held at Bill Cockrell Community Center in Shreveport on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Admission is $10. The Dayton's Dream Foundation Basketball Tournament will include three days of fun for everyone. A meet and greet will be held Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. The basketball tournament will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and the awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 2-5 p.m. Teams can pre-register by calling 318-510-1536.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YourCentralValley.com

Where is parking for the Clovis Rodeo?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 108th Clovis Rodeo is scheduled to start on Wednesday and the large number of people eager to see the 2022 events might make parking difficult to find. As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 Clovis Rodeo over the course of its run from Wednesday, April 20, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Clovis, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Clovis, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Rodeo, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Ballpark announces ‘Flicks on the Field’ summer lineup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its local favorite movie night “Flicks on the Field.”. Organizers say the offerings will feature a three-part “Summer Strikeout” series with “must see” baseball-themed movies being shown at the Ballpark. As part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
qhubonews.com

“Got The Nerve Tradition”coming to Mt. Gretna

For the first time since 2019 the “Got the Nerve Triathlon” will be hosted in Mt. Gretna. This triathlon is being hosted by Utopia Events which took on the race back in 2020 in order to increase awareness and participation. The I Am Able Foundation sponsors the event with proceeds going towards equipment to assist people with mobility issues. The race has previously seen over 600 athletes as well as 600 spectators and volunteers in prior years. While this year is not expected to have as big of a turn out there are already 300 registered racers eager to participate in this event.
MOUNT GRETNA, PA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy